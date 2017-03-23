Entertainment News
EXCLUSIVE: Iyanla & Neffe Face-Off In ‘Iyanla: Fix My Life’ Extended Trailer

The Light NC staff
When Iyanla Vanzant called Neffeteria “Neffe” Pugh a “guttersnipe straight up out the hood” in the trailer for the upcoming season of Iyanla: Fix My Life, the Internet slowed down to press play.

After Googling “guttersnipe,” (it’s a real word) I wondered what pushed Iyanla over the edge. According to the extended trailer, Neffe is all about the drama and it’s killing her marriage.

When we last left off with Neffe, circa Frankie & Neffe, she and her husband Shelby “Soullow” Lowery were on better terms. Years later, the couple are living in a hotel with their five kids and seeking help from Iyanla.

“This is a story about reality stars who are not in touch with their reality,” Iyanla says in a while on her way to visit the financially distressed couple.

Watch what happens when Iyanla tries to get to the root of Neffe’s problems with herself and her marriage.


This season we’ll see Iyanla attempt to heal: R&B group 3T, Basketball Wives star Laura Govan and the six survivors of the Pulse nightclub tragedy. Catch the two-part season premiere of Iyanla: Fix My Life on Saturday, April 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

