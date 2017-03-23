Angela Simmons Stuns In Stello For ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Angela Simmons was spotted behind the scenes for the new season of Growing Up Hip- Hop killing it in red. The new mom was wearing a sexy red Stello dress as she posed for some pics with her friend and fellow hip hop heir Romeo Miller.
Angela’s curve hugging dress showed off a bit of her torso and sexily flowed to the floor. With her make up on point (of course), her tresses fell on one side showing off dark waves that suited her filming scene just right.
WE TV’s Growing Up Hip Hop is headed into its third season, as Angela is featured with other hip-hop royalty including Egypt Criss, daughter of Sandra “Pepa” Denton and TJ Mizell, son of the Run D.MC. DJ, Jam Master Jay.
Check out some more behind the scenes footage of Angela’s dress below. Be sure to catch Angela and the cast for season 3!
DON’T MISS:
Get A Sneak Peek Of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Featuring Romeo Miller, Angela Simmons, More
Angela Simmons Shares Even More Adorable Pictures Of Baby Sutton
Angela Simmons Shares First Post-Baby Body Bikini Photo