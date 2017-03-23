Surprise, Congressional Black Caucus Leaders & Trump Disagree On Just About Everything

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Surprise, Congressional Black Caucus Leaders & Trump Disagree On Just About Everything

At their first meeting with the president, lawmakers raised “several areas of concern,” including his description of Black communities as “completely lawless,” and the rolling back of voting rights.

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Congressional Black Caucus leaders and President Donald Trump met Wednesday for a policy discussion. This first meeting between Trump and the Black lawmakers came several weeks after he awkwardly asked a Black reporter at a press conference to set up the meeting.

“There were many areas where we disagreed with the policy solutions, but it was a meeting where both sides listened and where we were candid about disagreements,” Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.), the caucus chair, said at a press conference after the meeting.

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) said they raised “several areas of concern” with the president, including his description of Black communities as “completely lawless,” proposed cuts to domestic programs that will harm low-income people, troubling positions on law enforcement and mass incarceration, and the “rolling back” of voting rights,  ABC News reported.

Nevertheless, Bass said the meeting was a “positive first start,” according to the outlet.

Richmond said the two sides aligned on some policy issues, such as the need for safety in urban communities, and Trump appeared interested in meeting with them more consistently.

After the meeting, the CBC released a 130-page policy document, titled “We Have a Lot to Lose: Solutions to Advance Black Families in the 21st Century,” in which the caucus presents its policy solutions.

It answers the question Trump posed in his attempt to win Black votes: “What the hell do you have to lose?”

The caucus leaders may have learned a lesson from the Historically Black Colleges and University presidents’ meeting with Trump.

The Washington Post noted that the caucus leaders tried to avoid becoming a public relations photo-op for the Trump administration. They reportedly sat on the opposite side of the table from Trump, away from the cameras, when he gave his speech about the contributions of African-Americans to the nation.

 

SOURCE:  ABC News, Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

Twitter Trolls Trump Meeting With Congressional Black Caucus

Does Donald Trump Believe His Message To Black Voters?

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

54 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

CBC , Cedric Richmond , policy solutions for the black community

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 4 days ago
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 weeks ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 1 month ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 1 month ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago