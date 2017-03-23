Local
Attend “Dress For Success” Sale This Saturday

Melissa Wade
Business people shaking hands in meeting

Source: Ariel Skelley / Getty

Melissa talks with Dress for Success coordinator Beth Briggs about their event this Saturdasy.

The organization helps more than 2400 women in the Triangle achieve economic independence by shopping at Dress for Success’s Boutique Sale Saturday, March 25 from 10am to 5pm.

Brand new designer items featured for 90% off retail prices and women’s clothing, shoes and accessories for as little as $15.

Located at 1812 Tillery Place off of Capital Blvd.

For more information, go to trianglenc.dressforsuccess.org/events ….  or call 919-286-2128.

Dress for Success is a non-profit organization but have sales through-out the year to help generate income to purchase personal items like underwear for their clients.

Boutique Sale , Dress for Success

