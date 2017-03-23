7 Arrests Made As Investigation Into London Attack Continues

According to Britain’s most senior counter terror police officer, as of Thursday police investigating the deadliest terror attack in central London in 12 years have arrested seven people and searched six addresses. Mark Rowley also confirmed that inquiries are continuing in other parts of the country along with both London and Birmingham.

The number of dead was revised from one to three. According to Rowley, the three victims were a police officer protecting Parliament, a woman in her mid-40s and a man in his mid-50s.

The woman killed has been identified as 43-year old Spanish teacher Aysha Frade. Ramon Garcia Vasquez, the mayor of the Spanish town of Betanzos, told CNN that Aysha’s family and relatives indeed lived in the town.

The attacker was shot dead at the scene after ramming a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and attempting to storm the Houses of Parliament. The area has been known as the heart of the British government since the 16th century and was filled with Londoners and visitors.

Rowley also revealed that twenty-nine people were treated in the hospital, seven of whom are still in a critical condition.

