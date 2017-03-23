Durham Woman Searches For Missing Wedding Dress

A woman from Durham, N.C. is calling on the public for help to find her wedding dress after it was accidentally donated to a thrift store by her new husband.

According to WRAL News, Natalie Gelbert said her husband didn’t see the dress in the back of the car, where it was mixed in with the bags of clothes they were actually giving away.

The dress was donated to the GCF Donation Store on Roxboro Road in Durham. On Saturday store employees gave the bride the devastating news that it sold for $20 on Saturday.

Mrs. Gelbert was quoted by WRAL News as saying “It’s not something that you can get back. You can’t buy that again. You can’t buy your wedding dress again, even if I were to buy the same exact one from David’s Bridal. It’s not the one I walked down the aisle in. That’s a memory.”

Natalie is actually still making payments on the dress, however the dress will always be priceless to her.

