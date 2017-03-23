Local
Home > Local

Durham Woman Searches For Missing Wedding Dress

Melissa Wade
Leave a comment

A woman from Durham, N.C. is calling on the public for help to find her wedding dress after it was accidentally donated to a thrift store by her new husband.

According to WRAL News, Natalie Gelbert said her husband didn’t see the dress in the back of the car, where it was mixed in with the bags of clothes they were actually giving away.

The dress was donated to the GCF Donation Store on Roxboro Road in Durham. On Saturday store employees gave the bride the devastating news that it sold for $20 on Saturday.

Mrs. Gelbert was quoted by WRAL News as saying “It’s not something that you can get back. You can’t buy that again. You can’t buy your wedding dress again, even if I were to buy the same exact one from David’s Bridal. It’s not the one I walked down the aisle in. That’s a memory.”

Natalie is actually still making payments on the dress, however the dress will always be priceless to her.

Click here for more information

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Missing; Bride; Groom; Marriage; Marry; , NorthCarolina; Durham; , Wedding; Dress; Sold;

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 3 days ago
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 weeks ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 1 month ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 1 month ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago