Florida Official Punished After Posting Black State Attorney Should Be ‘Hung From Tree’

A Florida official is now suspended without pay after tweeting that Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala should be “hung from a tree,” reports the Orlando Sentinel.

From Orlando Sentinel:

…[He stated that] Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala “should be tarred and feathered if not hung from a tree.” “Maybe SHE should get the death penalty,” Stan McCullars wrote in Facebook comments under an Orlando Sentinel story about Ayala’s decision not to seek the death penalty in capital murder cases.

Ayala, the first African American state attorney in Florida’s history, was removed by Gov. Rick Scott from the Markeith Loyd murder case Friday. She filed a motion to stay that decision on Monday.

…Maitland attorney Jennifer Jacobs said when she saw the original posts, “I was pretty disgusted by it. … but I didn’t know the person who posted it. I looked him up and I saw he was an employee of the Clerk of Courts office. I sent [Maloy] a screen shot and advised him what his employee was posting in the internet.” Jacobs said there was “no possible way for him to claim it wasn’t a racially motivated comment. He was essentially asking for a lynch mob.”

Ayala’s office has filed a formal complaint with the Seminole courts office about McCullars’ posts, reports the Orlando Weekly.

SOURCE: Orlando Sentinel, Orlando Weekly

SEE ALSO:

You Don’t Say? Racism Helps Republicans Win Elections According To Research

‘Hispanics And The Blacks Will Be Fighting Each Other:’ Steve King’s Latest Racist Comment