HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Yara Shahidi Means Business On Larry King Now

Hello Beautiful Staff
Yara Shahidi visited Larry King for an interview. While the Black-ish star is only 17-years-old, she was giving us grown woman business vibes in this matte metallic Camilla And Marc silver pantsuit. She paired the double breasted suit with a floral Etro blouse and Charlotte Olympia printed shoes. This is such a modern and funky business look!

She wore her curls in a big bun with her bangs showing. Her makeup was soft and feminine, something that she consistently does well and is perfect for a young Hollywood star.

The teen has a lot to smile about. She’s about to graduate from high school and her Black-ish co-stars and team celebrated on set. How cute!

Beauties, it's Spring and it's time to refresh and renew your hair. Not sure what style you want? Looking for a protective style? Just looking for a cool hairstyle? We have 40 looks to inspire your next 'do.

