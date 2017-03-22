CONGRATS: ‘Power’ Star Naturi Naughton Is Pregnant

and her boyfriend Ben are expecting. The Power star announced her pregnancy on Instagram and shared photos from her maternity shoot with People Magazine

“I feel like being pregnant and entering this new stage has made me stronger and more excited about life in general,” the actress told the magazine. “Everything seems so much more purposeful.”

FINALLY I can share the Good news!🤰🎉Blessings on Blessings! Thx @people 4 the exclusive❤#mommy2be #weAreSoHappy CLICK LINK IN BIO! http://people.com/babies/naturi-naughton-pregnant-expecting-first-child-baby-bump/ A post shared by Naturi Naughton (@naturi4real) on Mar 22, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

Naturi also revealed her Power co-stars are excited about the pregnancy and “keeping it on the low.”

“Omari [Hardwick], who plays my husband, we have kids on the show and he’s like, ‘Now you get to be experiencing motherhood in real life!’ Everyone’s been really supportive,” she said.

As for her pregnancy cravings, Naturi admits she desires spicy foods. “I love kale, I love strawberries and pineapples, but I’m not proud of this … I’ve been eating Cup Noodles. I really want salty, spicy things, and Cup Noodles has been really awesome. I haven’t had one since college!”

Congrats!

RELATED STORIES:

#CouplesWeLove: Naturi Naughton Looks Totally In Love With Her Boo

GET THE LOOK: Naturi Naughton Brings The ‘Power’ Of Style To ‘The Wendy Williams Show’