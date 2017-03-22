Lifestyle
HELLO LIVE: Spring Styles & Trends Straight From The Runway Of Your Favorite Black Designers

Danielle James highlights the top fashion trends for spring 2017 on Hello Live.

The Light NC staff
Check out the above to get into all the Spring trends that you need for 2017. Our Style & Beauty Editor, Danielle James, will show you not only what you need to make sure to include on your Spring shopping list, but also how to wear some of your favorite trends!

From celebrating the Pantone Color of The Year to how a white blouse is a must have, we’ll have you on trend all season. Watch the above and discover why you’re going to go gray by choice and what your favorite designers have in stores for you right now.

TREND REPORT: 7 Trends For Spring Summer 2017 From Black Designers At NYFW

Get prepared to want to go on a major shopping spree!

See all the trends straight off the runway from Black designers and don’t miss the gallery below for some serious fashion inspo straight off the runway

<a href="http://hellobeautiful.com/category/nyfwnoir/">#NYFWNoir</a&gt; is a celebration of Black people excelling and creating within the fashion and beauty industry. New York Fashion Week contained a plethora of talent from our fashion designers. We identified five trends from the runway that you will be rocking for Spring/Summer 2017. Get into these trends from <strong>Byron Lars</strong>, <strong>LaQuan Smith</strong>, <strong>Tracey Reese</strong>, <strong>Pyer Moss</strong>, and <strong>Serena Williams</strong>!

