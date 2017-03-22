Fantasia Is Recreating The Standards In This White Dress

American Idol legend Fantasia took time from her tour stop in Texas and posed on her Instagram page recently to show off her curves in a white number that had her followers going crazy. Fantasia lets us know she’s all about wearing white the right way!
The body hugging dress has a deep plunge that showed off Fantasia’s chest as she wore it with white strap heels. Let’s not forget to mention her short and sassy hair cut that suits her face and body perfectly.
The singer is currently on the In It To Win It Tour with Charlie Wilson and Johnny Gill and is celebrating her recent accomplishment for locking in her second No. 1 album debut on the R&B charts with Definition. Fantasia also seems to be bouncing back from her recent burn accident as well.
Congrats to you, Fantasia!
