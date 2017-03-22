Johns Hopkins University Accepts First Black Female Neurosurgeon Resident

NewsOne Staff

Nancy Abu-bonsrah will make history as Johns Hopkins first Black female Neurosurgeon resident.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Abu-bonsrah shared her joy and excitement after learning she was accepted to the program.

“What a way to begin the Sabbath!” she wrote. “I still haven’t processed it yet but this is such an honor and a privilege to join the department at Hopkins to begin this next phase of my career. I’m so fortunate to have the continued support of my husband, family, friends and mentors.”

The prestigious medical institution located in Baltimore, Maryland only accepts two to five neurosurgeon residents each year and in the program’s 30 year history has never accepted a Black woman. Johns Hopkins’ neurosurgeon program is ranked number two in the country, behind the Mayo Clinic, according to US News & World Report.

“I am very much interested in providing medical care in underserved settings, specifically surgical care,” Abu-Bonsrah said in a statement obtained by CNN. “I hope to be able to go back to Ghana over the course of my career to help in building sustainable surgical infrastructure.”

The medical student was born and raised in Ghana until she was 15.

Abu-Bonsrah is very familiar with the university; she also completed her medical degree at Johns Hopkins, the outlet reports.

Luckily she will not go it alone. Her husband, Kwabena Yamoha, was also accepted to a residency program at the school.

SOURCE: CNN, US News & World Report

