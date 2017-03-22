Local Talent Auditions For Women’s Empowerment 2017

Do you have what it takes to perform at Women’s Empowerment then join us for the local talent auditions Wednesday March 29th at Will’s Social Lounge and Bistro. Here are the details:

Wednesday, March 29th

Registration is from 4:30pm – 5:00pm

Auditions start at 5:00pm

ONLY the first 100 registered will be able to participate.

Will’s Social Lounge and Bistro, located at 5400 S. Miami Blvd #112, Durham NC 27703.

CLICK HERE for the Registration Packet.

Please completely fill out the application before you are onsite to ensure a smooth and quick registration process.

Each contestant will have 60 seconds to perform

All tracks must be cued to the exact starting point and saved to a jump drive

No admission/registration fee

See you at the auditions!!!!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: