Local Talent Auditions For Women's Empowerment 2017

Melissa Wade
Women's Empowerment 2017

Source: Radio One Raleigh

Do you have what it takes to perform at Women’s Empowerment then join us for the local talent auditions Wednesday March 29th at Will’s Social Lounge and Bistro.  Here are the details:

  • Wednesday, March 29th
  • Registration is from 4:30pm – 5:00pm
  • Auditions start at 5:00pm
  • ONLY the first 100 registered will be able to participate.
  • Will’s Social Lounge and Bistro, located at 5400 S. Miami Blvd #112, Durham NC 27703.
  • CLICK HERE for the Registration Packet.
  • Please completely fill out the application before you are onsite to ensure a smooth and quick registration process.
  • Each contestant will have 60 seconds to perform
  • All tracks must be cued to the exact starting point and saved to a jump drive
  • No admission/registration fee

See you at the auditions!!!!

