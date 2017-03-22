Kev On Stage: Can We Get An Organic Praise Break? [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
Kev On Stage is the new head of the Member Relations Committee here at the “Get Up!” church. It his responsibility to communicate the concerns of the body of the church to the pastor. In this edition, he reads a letter from a member who says the pastor is really killing the vibe with the way he goes about facilitating praise breaks.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

