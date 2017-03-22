Kev On Stage: Can We Get An Organic Praise Break? [EXCLUSIVE]

Kev On Stage is the new head of the Member Relations Committee here at the “Get Up!” church. It his responsibility to communicate the concerns of the body of the church to the pastor. In this edition, he reads a letter from a member who says the pastor is really killing the vibe with the way he goes about facilitating praise breaks.
Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
RELATED: Kev On Stage’s Prayer: Know What You Want To Eat [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Kev On Stage Deals With Stinky Bathroom Traffic [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Kev On Stage: Keep The Baby Dedications To A Minimum [EXCLUSIVE]
The Best Images From Praise 103.9’s Praise In The Park 2016
26 photos Launch gallery
The Best Images From Praise 103.9’s Praise In The Park 2016
1. The Best Images From Praise 103.9’s Praise In The Park 20161 of 26
2. The Best Images From Praise 103.9’s Praise In The Park 20162 of 26
3. The Best Images From Praise 103.9’s Praise In The Park 20163 of 26
4. The Best Images From Praise 103.9’s Praise In The Park 20164 of 26
5. The Best Images From Praise 103.9’s Praise In The Park 20165 of 26
6. The Best Images From Praise 103.9’s Praise In The Park 20166 of 26
7. The Best Images From Praise 103.9’s Praise In The Park 20167 of 26
8. The Best Images From Praise 103.9’s Praise In The Park 20168 of 26
9. The Best Images From Praise 103.9’s Praise In The Park 20169 of 26
10. The Best Images From Praise 103.9’s Praise In The Park 201610 of 26
11. The Best Images From Praise 103.9’s Praise In The Park 201611 of 26
12. The Best Images From Praise 103.9’s Praise In The Park 201612 of 26
13. The Best Images From Praise 103.9’s Praise In The Park 201613 of 26
14. The Best Images From Praise 103.9’s Praise In The Park 201614 of 26
15. The Best Images From Praise 103.9’s Praise In The Park 201615 of 26
16. The Best Images From Praise 103.9’s Praise In The Park 201616 of 26
17. The Best Images From Praise 103.9’s Praise In The Park 201617 of 26
18. The Best Images From Praise 103.9’s Praise In The Park 201618 of 26
19. The Best Images From Praise 103.9’s Praise In The Park 201619 of 26
20. The Best Images From Praise 103.9’s Praise In The Park 201620 of 26
21. The Best Images From Praise 103.9’s Praise In The Park 201621 of 26
22. The Best Images From Praise 103.9’s Praise In The Park 201622 of 26
23. The Best Images From Praise 103.9’s Praise In The Park 201623 of 26
24. The Best Images From Praise 103.9’s Praise In The Park 201624 of 26
25. The Best Images From Praise 103.9’s Praise In The Park 201625 of 26
26. The Best Images From Praise 103.9’s Praise In The Park 201626 of 26
comments – Add Yours