Fayetteville Police Searching For Missing Teenager

Fayetteville police are asking the public for assistance to locate a teenager who has been missing since Sunday. 17 year old Catherene Theresa Frederick, was last seen leaving her home in the 1300 block of Stansfield Drive at 2 a.m. Friday.

Frederick is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 216 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Family members say she was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with the words “National Zoo” written on the front, green pants and black shoes.

Anybody with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-709-7752 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.

