Local
Home > Local

Fayetteville Police Searching For Missing Teenager

ronintbutler
Leave a comment

Fayetteville police are asking the public for assistance to locate a teenager who has been missing since Sunday.  17 year old Catherene Theresa Frederick, was last seen leaving her home in the 1300 block of Stansfield Drive at 2 a.m. Friday.

Frederick is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 216 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.  Family members say she was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with the words “National Zoo” written on the front, green pants and black shoes.

Anybody with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-709-7752 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.

Click here for more information

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Fayetteville; NC; Police; Missing; Teenager; , searching

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 days ago
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 weeks ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 1 month ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 1 month ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago