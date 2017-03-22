LeBron James Sends A Clear Message About His Family

LeBron James made it clear that he was not pleased with LaVar Ball after the father of UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball said the four-time NBA MVP’s sons would struggle to reach their potential because of their father’s gigantic shadow. On Tuesday James responded via ESPN.com’s Dave McMenamin saying “Keep my kids’ name out of your mouth; keep my family out of your mouth. “This is dad to dad. It’s a problem now.

James continued by saying “He can talk all about his brand, talk about his sons, talk about basketball, talk about me. But keep my family out of this.”

The situation began on March 10th, when Ball was a guest on In the Zone with Chris Broussard. Ball said LeBron James Jr. and Bryce Maximus James had a tough road ahead because of the bar set by their father.

During his appearance Ball said “You got LeBron—it’s going to be hard for his kids because they are going to look at them like, ‘You got to be just like your dad. And after a while, that pressure starts sitting on you like, ‘Why do I got to be just like him? What can’t I just be me?’ And then they are going to be like, ‘Aw, you’re soft. You’re not that good.’ Because the expectation is very, very high.”

