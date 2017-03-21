GRIFF’s Prayer For Men Having Trouble Understanding Women [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In today’s edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF prays for the guys out there who are having trouble understanding what women mean when they ask their men do to things for them. He tells a story about his friend whose wife sent him out to go get some ice.

But when GRIFF’s poor friend returned home, he found that he had not performed that task correctly according to his wife. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

