Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer For Men Having Trouble Understanding Women [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In today’s edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF prays for the guys out there who are having trouble understanding what women mean when they ask their men do to things for them. He tells a story about his friend whose wife sent him out to go get some ice.

But when GRIFF’s poor friend returned home, he found that he had not performed that task correctly according to his wife. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For Everyone In The Sunken Place [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For Kids Whose Parents Say The Same Things [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For The Kids Who Got Whooped Because Of An Internet Challenge [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


Celebrity Couples Who Have Been Married Longer Than 20 Years!

11 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Couples Who Have Been Married Longer Than 20 Years!

Continue reading Celebrity Couples Who Have Been Married Longer Than 20 Years!

Celebrity Couples Who Have Been Married Longer Than 20 Years!

Griff , GRIFF'S prayer , ice , marriage , married , men , Relationships , Understanding , women

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 days ago
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 weeks ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 1 month ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 1 month ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago