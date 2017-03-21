Anthony Brown On Preparing To Host The Stellar Awards [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Anthony Brown is an award winning, writer, arranger, vocal producer and leader of Anthony Brown & Group Therapy. He chatted with his friend Erica Campbell about preparing to host this year’s Stellar Awards together. Erica recalls last year’s show, when Anthony went home with so many awards, and Anthony talks about how overwhelmed he was, calling it a “total God Moment.”

Erica talks about not being able to shake the nervous energy despite having been in the business for so long. Plus, Anthony Brown talks about his new music coming soon! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

