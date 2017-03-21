Kev On Stage’s Prayer: Know What You Want To Eat [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this prayer from Kev On Stage, he talks about the predicament a lot of husbands find themselves in. Their wives ask them to pick up food for them, but when their husbands ask, “from where?” they don’t know!

Kev explains, it’s not helpful to know what you don’t want, but rather one should know what one does want when they ask their spouse pick up food for them. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

