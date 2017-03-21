Faith Walking: Who Do You Look Like? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell asks- who do you look like? She reads scriptures from Psalms, 1 Samuels, and discusses how important it is that we look like God, inside and out.
As Erica says, “I want people to know that I represent Jesus when they see me,” and not just in church on Sundays- all the time. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
RELATED: Faith Walking: Be A Giver [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Faith Walking: Keep Your Mind Strong [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Faith Walking: It’s Just A Shadow [EXCLUSIVE]
2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors
18 photos Launch gallery
2017 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors
1. Isaac Carree and Tank1 of 18
2. Zacardi Cortez2 of 18
3. Travis Greene3 of 18
4. Tasha Cobbs4 of 18
5. Yolanda Adams5 of 18
6. Jonathan McReynolds6 of 18
7. Isaac Carree7 of 18
8. Kirk Franklin8 of 18
9. William Murphy9 of 18
10. Bishop Paul S. Morton & Le’Andria Johnson10 of 18
11. Yolanda Adams & VaShawn Mitchell11 of 18
12. Tank12 of 18
13. Catherine C. Brewton13 of 18
14. BMI and Marvin Sapp14 of 18
15. Dorinda Clark-Cole15 of 18
16. Marvin Sapp16 of 18
17. Israel Houghton & Adrienne Bailon17 of 18
18. Marvin Sapp18 of 18
comments – Add Yours