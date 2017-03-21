Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Who Do You Look Like? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell asks- who do you look like? She reads scriptures from Psalms, 1 Samuels, and discusses how important it is that we look like God, inside and out.

As Erica says, “I want people to know that I represent Jesus when they see me,” and not just in church on Sundays- all the time. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

