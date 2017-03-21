Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Mel B Files For Divorce From Stephen Belafonte

The 'America's Got Talent' judge filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years.

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Red Carpet Event For NBC's 'Celebrity Apprentice' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


Melanie ‘Mel B’ Brown filed for divorce from her husband Stephen Belafonte, according to People.

The Spice Girl alum and Belafonte married in 2007 after dating for only five months.

In divorce documents obtained by the site, Mel listed their official date of separation as December 28th and requested joint custody of their daughter, Madison.

Just a little over a month ago, Mel  took to IG to express her love for her estranged husband:

 

RELATED LINKS

Mel B Is Offering $5K For Anyone Who Can Help Her Find Robber

Mel B Is One Of Simon Cowell’s Biggest Mistakes

She Speaks: Mel B FINALLY Addresses Husband Abuse Rumors

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 days ago
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 weeks ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 1 month ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 1 month ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago