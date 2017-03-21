Entertainment News
Dave Chappelle: ‘Key & Peele’ Hurt My Feelings

The Light NC staff
2017 Canadian Screen Awards

Source: George Pimentel / Getty


Dave Chappelle rarely does interviews, but recently opened up to Gayle King about his highly anticipated return to stand-up, walking away from Comedy Central and how he feels about “Key & Peele.”

Chappelle is credited with pioneering sketch comedy on Comedy Central, in 2003, when he debuted The Chappelle Show, which parodied pop culture and race relations. The show became a hit and led to Viacom, Comedy Central’s parent company, offering Chappelle a $55 million contract he ultimately turned down.

During the candid chat, Chappelle revealed “Key & Peele” hurt his feelings.

“When I did ‘Chappelle’s Show,’ there were certain conventions of the show that the network resisted,” he said. “And I fought the network very hard so that those conventions could come to fruition. So like the first episode, I do that black/white supremacist sketch. And it’s like, ‘Well, that’s 10 minutes long. It should be five minutes long.’ Why should it be five minutes long? Like, these types of conventions. I fought very hard… So when I watch ‘Key & Peele’ and I see they’re doing a format that I created, and at the end of the show, it says, ‘Created by Key and Peele,’ that hurts my feelings.”

Chappelle first spoke about “Key & Peele” in 2005 at the Roots Picnic when he said,

“Put some respect on my name. Y’all don’t know what I’ve been through, watching Key & Peele do my show the last five f*cking years.”

“Key & Peele” have payed homage to Chappelle in several interviews, calling him “influential” and that he “opened a lot of doors.”

Chappelle‘s stand-ups The Age of Spin: Dave Chappelle Live At the Hollywood Palladium and Deep In The Heart Of Texas: Live At Austin City Limits premiered on Netflix last night.

