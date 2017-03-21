Comedian Luenell Poses For Penthouse [PHOTOS]

Was SAVING This one but it's n the official Press Release may as well let cha c tha Money shot! Run out next Tuesday and get ur copy of the April Fool's edition of @PENTHOUSE Magazine! Big Ups go out to the whole entire staff over there for being daring, innovative and not afraid to showcase a beautiful Black, over 50, plus sized woman! It's not over ladies, not even close. Embrace your inner centerfold and live your life like its golden! Thank you @pashur_bodyart for the incredible three hour job you did on my backside! It was Cold but it was worth it! #keepyaheadup #blackgirlmagic #igbettanottakethisdown #proud #teamthickems #sexymilf #noshamezone🚫 #loveyourselffirst #breaktheinternet

