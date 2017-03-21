Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Stephen A Smith Doesn’t Blame NFL Teams That Don’t Want Colin Kaepernick [Video]

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment


We’re all entitled to our opinions but, really bruh??

 

colin kaepernick , NFL , Stephen A Smith

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 1 day ago
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 weeks ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 1 month ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 1 month ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago