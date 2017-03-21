Ericaism: I Got Issues [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about something a lot of women struggle with; their body image. She opens up about her own struggle with body image, and how she uses her faith and her own actions to work through that. She talks about the fact that she has tried all the fads and gimmicks when it comes to losing weight, and realizing that it ultimately falls on her.

Similarly, Erica explains that bashing ourselves does no good, and reminds us that we are all made in the image of the Lord. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this inspirational clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

