Ericaism: I Got Issues [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about something a lot of women struggle with; their body image. She opens up about her own struggle with body image, and how she uses her faith and her own actions to work through that. She talks about the fact that she has tried all the fads and gimmicks when it comes to losing weight, and realizing that it ultimately falls on her.

Follow @GetUpErica

Similarly, Erica explains that bashing ourselves does no good, and reminds us that we are all made in the image of the Lord. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this inspirational clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: What To Do When You Don’t Know What To Do [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: My Mama Is My Friend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: I Always Say Hi [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]