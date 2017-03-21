National News
Home > National News

“One Ring” Phone Scam

Melissa Wade
Leave a comment
People Using Cellphones

Source: Jiangang Wang / Getty

 

If you don’t recognize the number, don’t call it back…. The Federal Trade Commission is warning of a “one ring” phone scam that has people who return it paying high fees.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, the scammers will call your phone and let it ring only once making it appear that you have missed a call and when you call it back it can cost more than $20 for just the first minute

There are common nine area codes that users should be on the lookout for, the FTC says, including: 268, 284, 473, 664, 649, 767, 809, 829 and 876.

Experts suggest that if you miss a call, and don’t recognize the number, do not call the number back.

CLICK HERE to read more.

one ring phone scam

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 1 day ago
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 weeks ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 1 month ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 1 month ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago