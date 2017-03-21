If you don’t recognize the number, don’t call it back…. The Federal Trade Commission is warning of a “one ring” phone scam that has people who return it paying high fees.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, the scammers will call your phone and let it ring only once making it appear that you have missed a call and when you call it back it can cost more than $20 for just the first minute

There are common nine area codes that users should be on the lookout for, the FTC says, including: 268, 284, 473, 664, 649, 767, 809, 829 and 876.

Experts suggest that if you miss a call, and don’t recognize the number, do not call the number back.

