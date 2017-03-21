D.L. Hughley Wants to Know Why The FBI Can Find Tom Brady’s Stolen Super Bowl Jersey, But Not D.C.’s Missing Black Teens?

It’s not a secret that D.L. Hughley can put his foot in his mouth—especially when he’s talking about Black women—but we have to admit that there are times when he can be seriously on point.
Prime example of his occasional sharp social analysis can be seen in the following Tweet:
You better speak on it!
This inquiry quickly sparked an online conversation about white privilege, racism and the devaluation of Black and Brown girls in America:
Given how often missing people of color are ignored by the media, folks were grateful that Hughley was raising awareness around this issue:
As we previously reported, last week a series of viral tweets revealed that 10 women of color have disappeared from the Washington, D.C. area over the span of 10 days. Currently, 15-year-old Jacqueline Lassey, 13-year-old Yahshaiyah Enoch, 15-year-old Antwan Jordan, 15-year-old Juliana Otero, 15-year-old Dashann Trikia Wallace, 13-year-old Aniya McNeil, 15-year-old Dayanna White, 16-year-old Talisha Coles and are all still missing.
