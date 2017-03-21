University of Georgia Researching Slave Remains Unexpectedly Found On Campus

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

University of Georgia Researching Slave Remains Unexpectedly Found On Campus

Administrators and the student body held a reinterment ceremony after workers discovered more than 100 graves.

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

University of Georgia researchers announced that they are examining slave remains from more than 100 graves unexpectedly found on campus in 2015, reports The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

As a ceremony was held to reinter the remains from 105 graves unexpectedly found on grounds of the University of Georgia, the school announced an ongoing effort to figure out who the people had been.

DNA analysis of some of the remains showed nearly all were African American, possibly slaves from the Athens area.

The removal of the remains and plan to rebury them at Oconee Hill Cemetary Monday caused some controversy, and African American leaders questioned their removal. The remains were uncovered as the university expanded Baldwin Hall in 2015.

Members of the university community held a reinterment ceremony Monday for the 105 people whose remains were found, reports Athens Banner-Herald.

SOURCE: The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionAthens Banner-Herald

SEE ALSO:

New Jersey School Apologizes After Slave Auction Assignment

Harvard Lays Bare Its Historical Ties To Slavery

22 Illustrious HBCU Alums

22 photos Launch gallery

22 Illustrious HBCU Alums

Continue reading 22 Illustrious HBCU Alums

22 Illustrious HBCU Alums

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are cornerstones of the African-American community and their graduates have shaped national politics, entertainment, business and academia. There are 106 HBCUs across the nation and each one provides a culturally rich and exemplary academic experience for their diverse and highly motivated students. In this photo gallery, <a href="http://newsone.com">NewsOne.com</a&gt; recognizes HBCU graduates who have been successful leaders and trailblazers in their respective fields. While this list is by no means comprehensive, it is an eclectic sampling of the greatness that our HBCUs produce.

 

african slavery , blacks and slavery , campus racism , university of georgia

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 22 hours ago
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 weeks ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 4 weeks ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 1 month ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago