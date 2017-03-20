Get Up Erica
Pastor Bridget Hilliard On The Power Of Confession [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
Pastor Bridget Hilliard co-founded the New Light Christian Church in Houston with her husband, Bishop I.V. Hilliard. Their church has over 20,000 members, five locations, and has been named one of the top 50 most influential churches in America. She talks about how she became a first lady the day after she married her husband, 42 years ago.

Bridget talks about teaching the women in her churches, and how it has proven to be a powerful tool in their ministry. On the 30 year anniversary of her book “My Thoughts On Victorious Confession,” she talks about how the confession she gave years ago changed her marriage, her life, and her. Plus, she reflects that the most powerful lesson she has given, is how to confess the word and conceive children. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

