Don Jackson On Choosing This Year’s Stellar Honors Hall Of Fame Inductees [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Don Jackson is the founder, chairman and CEO of Central City Productions, a national televised production which has been producing the Stellar Awards and honoring its gospel artists for years. Erica Campbell, who is hosting the Stellar Awards this year, chats with Don about this year’s award ceremony and its honorees and performers.
Don talks about this year’s Stellar Honors Hall of Fame inductees, Dr. Leonard S. Scott, Fred Hammond, Mississippi Mass Choir, Catherine Brewton & Harvey Watkins Jr., and why they were chosen this year. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Behind the Scenes at the 2016 Stellar Awards
1. Travis Greene
2. V3
3. Lexi Allen
4. Stellar Award Hosts Rickey Smiley and Sherri Shepherd
5. Rickey Smiley and the Franklins
6. Latice Crawford
7. Ben and Jewel Tankard
8. Rickey Dillard
9. Virtue
10. Tim Bowman Jr.
11. Yolanda Adams
12. Mary Mary, Kirk Franklin
13.
14. Janice Gaines
15. Latice Crawford
16.
17. Jonathan McReynolds
