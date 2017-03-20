Don Jackson On Choosing This Year’s Stellar Honors Hall Of Fame Inductees [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up Erica
Don Jackson is the founder, chairman and CEO of Central City Productions, a national televised production which has been producing the Stellar Awards and honoring its gospel artists for years. Erica Campbell, who is hosting the Stellar Awards this year, chats with Don about this year’s award ceremony and its honorees and performers.

Don talks about this year’s Stellar Honors Hall of Fame inductees, Dr. Leonard S. Scott, Fred Hammond, Mississippi Mass Choir, Catherine Brewton & Harvey Watkins Jr., and why they were chosen this year. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

