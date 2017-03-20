GRIFF’s Prayer For Everyone In The Sunken Place [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF explains that a lot of buzz over the movie “Get Out” has shed some light on real life people who do things we don’t understand. Specifically, upon realizing what the “Sunken Place” is, he was able to make sense of a lot of confusing people, like Stacey Dash and Ben Carson.

He prays for them, among others, and that a solution similar to the one from the movie could be set in motion right away! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

