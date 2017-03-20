Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer For Everyone In The Sunken Place [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF explains that a lot of buzz over the movie “Get Out” has shed some light on real life people who do things we don’t understand. Specifically, upon realizing what the “Sunken Place” is, he was able to make sense of a lot of confusing people, like Stacey Dash and Ben Carson.

He prays for them, among others, and that a solution similar to the one from the movie could be set in motion right away! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For Kids Whose Parents Say The Same Things [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For The Kids Who Got Whooped Because Of An Internet Challenge [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Love For The Dads [EXCLUSIVE]


‘Get Out’ Now Has It’s Own Social Media Challenge

19 photos Launch gallery

‘Get Out’ Now Has It’s Own Social Media Challenge

Continue reading GRIFF’s Prayer For Everyone In The Sunken Place [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

‘Get Out’ Now Has It’s Own Social Media Challenge

If you saw <em>Get Out</em> at the theater in the past couple of weeks, chances are you’re still talking about it. Well, now you can continue the “experience” of the film on social media by taking the #GetOutChallenge. Most of the folks participating have been recreating hilarious versions of the scene where one creepy character from the film runs full speed right into the face of lead actor Daniel Kaluuya, but others are putting their own creative twist on this challenge. Here are the insanely funny results…


 

Ben Carson , get out , Griff , GRIFF'S prayer , stacey dash , sunken place

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 22 hours ago
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 weeks ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 4 weeks ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 1 month ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago