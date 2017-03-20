Faith Walking: Be A Giver [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In Faith Waking, Erica Campbell explains that givers are the biggest receivers. She reads some of the bible’s messages about giving. In today’s day and age, it can be easy to slip into the “me & mine” mindset, which requires that we only look over ourselves and the ones we’re obligated to look out for.

But the world is bigger than you and your friends- and looking out for everyone, not just our own, is most rewarding, and most in line with what God wants us to do. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

