Deitrick Haddon On How His Church Has Brought Him Full Circle [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Pastor Deitrick Haddon chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about his new single, “A Billion People,” and recording it live on New Years Eve. He explains that the song is really just him affirming his purpose on earth. He talks about no worrying about those who don’t get it; “everybody won’t understand the assignment got has placed on your life.”

Follow @GetUpErica

Deitrick also talks about knowing he was called to preach at the young of age of ten. Plus, he talks about his church in L.A., Hill City Church, and how it brought him back full circle. Click on the audio player to hear more of this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Sarah Jakes Roberts On How Her Church Received Her As A Millennial First Lady [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Canton Jones On How His Music Represents A New Population In Church [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Pastor Marlon Lock On Why He’s Had Success In Getting Millennials To His Church [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]