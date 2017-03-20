Get Up Erica
Deitrick Haddon On How His Church Has Brought Him Full Circle [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
Pastor Deitrick Haddon chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF  about his new single, “A Billion People,” and recording it live on New Years Eve. He explains that the song is really just him affirming his purpose on earth. He talks about no worrying about those who don’t get it; “everybody won’t understand the assignment got has placed on your life.”

Deitrick also talks about knowing he was called to preach at the young of age of ten. Plus, he talks about his church in L.A., Hill City Church, and how it brought him back full circle. Click on the audio player to hear more of this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

