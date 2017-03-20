Fashion Tips: The Permanent Make-Up Trend Taking Over Spring 2017 [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

On a Fashion Friday, celebrity make-up artist Kym Lee called up to chat with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about the gorgeous make-up trends we can look forward to playing with this spring. From ombre lips to light pink cheeks and eyelids, it’s all about the softened, feminine 90s look this season.
Plus, Kym reveals a quite permanent make-up trend that is taking over this season. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
RELATED: Fashion Tips: Kym Lee Shares Secrets To How She Does Erica Campbell’s Make-Up [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Fashion Tips: J. Bolin On Using Coconut Oil To Freshen Up Your Wardrobe [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Fashion Tips For The Transition Into Spring 2017 [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The 25 Best Looks From London Fashion Week Worn By Black Models
25 photos Launch gallery
1. ASHISH
1 of 25
2. ASHISH
2 of 25
3. ASHISH
3 of 25
4. CHRISTOPHER KANE
4 of 25
5. PREEN BY THORNTON BREGAZZI
5 of 25
6. PREEN BY THORNTON BREGAZZI
6 of 25
7. VERSUS
7 of 25
8. VERSUS
8 of 25
9. TOPSHOP UNIQUE F/W 2017
9 of 25
10. TOPSHOP UNIQUE F/W 2017
10 of 25
11. TOPSHOP UNIQUE F/W 2017
11 of 25
12. TOPSHOP UNIQUE F/W 2017
12 of 25
13. TOPSHOP UNIQUE F/W 2017
13 of 25
14. JW ANDERSON
14 of 25
15. JULIEN MACDONALD
15 of 25
16. JULIEN MACDONALD
16 of 25
17. JULIEN MACDONALD
17 of 25
18. SADIE WILLIAMS
18 of 25
19. CHRISTOPHER KANE
19 of 25
20. BURBERRY
20 of 25
21. BURBERRY
21 of 25
22. ISA ARFEN
22 of 25
23. ISA ARFEN
23 of 25
24. MARQUES’ALMEIDA
24 of 25
25. MARQUES’ALMEIDA
25 of 25