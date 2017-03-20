Get Up Erica
Fashion Tips: The Permanent Make-Up Trend Taking Over Spring 2017 [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
On a Fashion Friday, celebrity make-up artist Kym Lee called up to chat with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about the gorgeous make-up trends we can look forward to playing with this spring. From ombre lips to light pink cheeks and eyelids, it’s all about the softened, feminine 90s look this season.

Plus, Kym reveals a quite permanent make-up trend that is taking over this season. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

London Fashion Week was a gorgeous display of fashion. Models stomped down the runway in glorious ensembles that will keep us fashionably warm (or at least stylish) in Fall/Winter 2017. Click through our gallery to see beautiful Black models giving us LEWKS for various fashion designers.

