Ericaism: What To Do When You Don’t Know What To Do [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about that place we have all been in, when we’re praying and waiting, but it feels like answers won’t come. Sometimes, you’re in the middle of a battle, but you have to keep going somehow. Erica explains that she has been in that situation, and she got out because of the faithfulness of God.

Erica tells a story about a time when she was calling out to God, hoping for a response, and when he gave one, it caused Erica to weep. Even in her weeping, she explains, she felt that God was working. Similarly, she encourages us to wait for the Lord. You will be okay, you just have to hold on. Check out this exclusive video for more of this powerful message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

