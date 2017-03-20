Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: What To Do When You Don’t Know What To Do [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about that place we have all been in, when we’re praying and waiting, but it feels like answers won’t come. Sometimes, you’re in the middle of a battle, but you have to keep going somehow. Erica explains that she has been in that situation, and she got out because of the faithfulness of God.

Erica tells a story about a time when she was calling out to God, hoping for a response, and when he gave one, it caused Erica to weep. Even in her weeping, she explains, she felt that God was working. Similarly, she encourages us to wait for the Lord. You will be okay, you just have to hold on. Check out this exclusive video for more of this powerful message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: My Mama Is My Friend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: I Always Say Hi [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Are You Ready For Greater? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


Then & Now: The Evolution of Kirk Franklin

12 photos Launch gallery

Then & Now: The Evolution of Kirk Franklin

Continue reading Then & Now: The Evolution of Kirk Franklin

Then & Now: The Evolution of Kirk Franklin

Erica Campbell , ericaism , faithfulness , God , prayer

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 22 hours ago
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 weeks ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 4 weeks ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 1 month ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago