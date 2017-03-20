Man Who Shot Himself In The Stomach Blames His Wound On A Black Man

A man who shot himself in the stomach was arrested for blaming the incident on a Black man, NY Daily News reports.

Cops arrested Arthur Palombo on Thursday when they realized the gunshot wound he suffered near the tennis courts at a Bronx park was self-inflicted.

Palombo told authorities he took the gun to the park to meet up with a potential buyer in the park. He explained that the buyer argued with him over the price, and eventually shot him during the dispute.

Palombo described his shooter as a Black man with a bald head.

Once released from the hospital, he was questioned by the police again and confessed he was by himself when the gun went off in his pocket.

He was subsequently charged with weapons possession.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond until his court date on Friday.

SOURCE: NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

