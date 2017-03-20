National News
Wiretapping Claim Comes To An End Today

Melissa Wade
Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

 

The “Wiretapping” claim that President Trump told about former Pres. Obama, may come to a head today with clarity.

FBI Director James Comey’s will testify to the House Intelligence Committee today to the findings from an investigation into Trumps claims.

The testimony is expected to reveal  that there was no wiretapping; proving that the accusations that Trump has repeatedly refused to withdraw is false.

Many are saying that Pres. Trump should simply apologize for the false charges toward Obama.

Barak Obama , Donald Trump wiretapping , Wiretapping

