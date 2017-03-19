Entertainment News
The Roots Brought Out Brandy For A Special SXSW Performance

The Light NC staff
As South by Southwest winds down, performances from some of our favorites are happening in Austin, TX.

In addition to Solange taking the stage earlier last week for Youtube’s Showcase, The Roots crew had a show on Saturday night (Mar 18) sponsored by BudLight. For their energetic performance, the group surprised guests with a performance from Brandy! The R&B songstress sang a jazzy version of “What About Us”.

The Roots also welcomed Jidenna, Red Man, Method Man and Frenship to the intimate stage.

Brandy is set to perform this spring for the Mother’s Day Weekend tour that includes Babyface and After 7. She’s also scheduled to perform at the Atlanta Funk Fest alongside Erykah Badu, Bell Biv Devo, Guy, Teddy Riley, SWV and Mystikal.

The Roots are gearing up for their summer Roots Picnic Festival in Philadelphia headlined by Pharrell Williams, Solange and Lil Wayne.

