See The ‘Black-ish’ Crew Throw Yara Shahidi A Super Sweet Graduation

High school graduations are a major moment because they signify the transition into the semi-adult world. And for Black-ish star, Yara Shahidi the moment was made extra special by the cast and crew of her hit ABC show.

“I’ll be graduating before we come back to shoot season 4 (I’m just speaking that into existence) so my fam+ blackish fam put together a beautiful pre-graduation graduation,” she said on Instagram.

“I’m not a crier but needless to say tears of joy were streaming. To know that everybody on that set is invested in my well-being and future is surreal. They have watched me grow and helped me thrive. Thank you to everyone who orchestrated and celebrated this huge milestone in my life.”

In addition to be a high school graduate, the talented 17-year-old was also honored at the Essence Women in Hollywood gala earlier this month.

No word on what college Yara plans to attend, but with a recommendation letter written by former First Lady Michelle Obama, her future is looking incredibly bright. She plans to double-major in African American studies and sociology, after a year break.

She talked about her future plans to PEOPLE, “I’ve been working more than half of my life and that’s always been balanced with school and all of the other responsibilities, so to have a year to focus on work and to focus on specified interests will be nice before I pick a career and choose what I want to study and my life path.”

