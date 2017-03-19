Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Easter Has Come Early: Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Share Cute Snapchat Photos

Even though Easter is weeks away, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are already in the holiday spirit.

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Even though Easter is weeks away, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are already in the holiday spirit. The mommy-daughter pair had some fun with Easter bunny Snapchat filters wearing pastel colors, that were shared to the Beylite Instagram account.

💙🐰🐰

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on

🐰🐰

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on

The photos appear to be from last weekend, when Beyoncé, Blue and Mama Tina went to an Alvin Ailey show in Los Angeles. The ladies went with Tina’s little mentees to see classic Ailey performances like “Revelations”.

In a photo posted to the same account, Bey shows off a poster from the show signed by the dancers .


But the larger question, that has fans in a frenzy, is what the name of Beyoncé’s Snapchat account is. Jokingly, a photo on Beylite, shows the same poster photo with the words “You will never find my Snapchat”.

Per usual, Queen Bey is keeping us in suspense.

RELATED STORIES:

INSTADAILY: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Wore Matching Green Dresses To The ‘Beauty & Beast’ Premiere

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy’s Family Night Out At The All-Star Game

Beyoncé and Mother, Tina Lawson Surprise Alvin Ailey Dancers

Alvin Ailey , Beyonce , Blue Ivy , snapchat

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 4 hours ago
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 1 week ago
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 4 weeks ago
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 1 month ago
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 4 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 4 months ago