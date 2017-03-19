Another Film Inspired By President Barack Obama Is Being Made

For those of you in need of an Obama fix via the big screen, there’s a new project on the way.

A film adaptation of a book proposal, “From the Corner of the Oval” is coming to the big screen. The book was written by Beck Dorey-Stein, a former White House stenographer in the Obama administration who wrote a light take on working there day to day.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, “From the Corner of the Oval” follows a young woman living in Washington D.C. who is at an all-time career low when, through a twist of fate, she goes from serving cocktails to lobbyists to being hired as a stenographer in the Obama White House. The ultimate fish out of water, she stumbles into an elite world and finds herself navigating a series of misadventures in life and love.

No word on when the film will hit theaters but this will be the third film inspired by the presidency of President Barack Obama— in addition to Netflix’s Barry and Southside with You.

