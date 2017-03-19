AnG White On Being Nervous To Take Her Career To The Next Level [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Singer AnG White was a background vocalist with the Temple University gospel choir, and has worked with the likes of Kierra Sheard and Tye Tribbett. She talks about her song, “Pour Out Your Spirit,” which she says came out of a place of desperation.
Ang also opens up about how it feels to finally get to this place after singing background for so long, saying that she believes God sees that He can finally trust her with the gift He gave her. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from the “Ed Lover Show.”
Behind the Scenes at the 2016 Stellar Awards
17 photos Launch gallery
1. Travis Greene
Source:Interactive One
1 of 17
2. V3
Source:Interactive One
2 of 17
3. Lexi Allen
Source:Interactive One
3 of 17
4. Stellar Award Hosts Rickey Smiley and Sherri Shepherd
Source:Interactive One
4 of 17
5. Rickey Smiley and the Franklins
Source:Interactive One
5 of 17
6. Latice Crawford
Source:Interactive One
6 of 17
7. Ben and Jewel Tankard
Source:Interactive One
7 of 17
8. Rickey Dillard
Source:Interactive One
8 of 17
9. Virtue
Source:Interactive One
9 of 17
10. Tim Bowman Jr.
Source:Interactive One
10 of 17
11. Yolanda Adams
Source:Interactive One
11 of 17
12. Mary Mary, Kirk Franklin
Source:Interactive One
12 of 17
13.
Source:Interactive One
13 of 17
14. Janice Gaines
Source:Interactive One
14 of 17
15. Latice Crawford
Source:Interactive One
15 of 17
16.
Source:Interactive One
16 of 17
17. Jonathan McReynolds
Source:Instagram.com/jonmcreynolds
17 of 17