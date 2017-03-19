AnG White On Being Nervous To Take Her Career To The Next Level [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Singer AnG White was a background vocalist with the Temple University gospel choir, and has worked with the likes of Kierra Sheard and Tye Tribbett. She talks about her song, “Pour Out Your Spirit,” which she says came out of a place of desperation.

Ang also opens up about how it feels to finally get to this place after singing background for so long, saying that she believes God sees that He can finally trust her with the gift He gave her. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from the “Ed Lover Show.”

