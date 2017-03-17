Community Calendar Of Events For The Weekend

: Cumberland County March to Work Job Fair Event Date: 03/21/2017 Event Time: 9:00am – 2:00pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Crown Expo Center Address Line 1: 1960 Coliseum Drive City, State, Zip: Fayetteville, NC 28306 Event Description: Cumberland County Derpartment of Social Services is recruiting employmers for their “2017 March to Work” Job Fair. The Award Winning Job Fair will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Crown Expo Center, 1960 Coliseum Dr., Fayetteville, NC. The Internet Job Café featuring electronic submission of applications will be available for potential employees to submit their online applications directly to your human resource department/ recruiting source. If your company is serious about increasing its staff with qualified individuals, the job fair is a must attend hiring event. To reserve a booth at the Job Fair, all you have to do is call or email Toni Wright-Harris at (910) 677-2151 (anntoniettewright-Harris@ccdssnc.com) or Robert Relya at (910) 677-2222 (robertrelyea@ccdssnc.com) by March 10th, 2017. The booth space and wireless Internet access for this event are free. If you require electrical access, let us know when you reserve your space. There will be a minimal charge of $25.00 payable to the Crown Coliseum for electricial access. Payment must be received by March 13, 2017. Don’t miss this opportunity !!! Feel free to contact them if you have any questions. Event Contact: Toni Wright-Harris Event Contact Number: (910) 677-2151 Hayes Barton Baptist Kidz Stuff Consignment Sale Event Date: 03/16/2017-03/18/2017 Event Time: Various times Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Hayes Barton Baptist Church Family Life Center Address Line 1: 1800 Glenwood Avenue City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC, 27608 Event Description: Get great bargains on gently used kids’ clothing, toys, furniture, baby equipment & more at the twice-yearly Kidz Stuff Consignment Sale. From strollers to jumpers, bikes to wipes warmers-if a child can wear it or use it, we’ll have it! Consign, volunteer or donate & be first to shop at fabulous Preview Show, Thursday, March 16, 5:30 – 7pm. Extended hours on Friday, March 17 – open 9am – 7pm. 1/2-price sale (marked items) Saturday, March 18, 8am – noon. Questions – consignment@hbbc.org. Event Contact: Hayes Barton Baptist Church Event Contact Number: (919) 833-4617 : Triangle Literacy Council’s Spring Silent Auction Event Date: 03/17/2017 Event Time: 9 a.m. Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Triangle Literacy Council Address Line 1: 916 West Morgan Street City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 27603 Event Description: You are invited to support the Triangle Literacy Council by participating in our online Spring Silent Auction! TLC has received a number of donations and we would like to offer them to you before they expire. The online silent auction will open for bids on Monday, March 6, 2017 at 9 a.m. and bidding will end on Friday, March 17, 2017 at 7 p.m. To participate in the online silent auction, all you have to do is visit http://www.32auctions.com/TLCAuction, create an account, and start bidding right from your computer or phone! We have some amazing auction items for you to bid on, including gift certificates to local sporting events, massage and spa packages, tickets to the North Carolina Symphony and Zoo, and more! All funds raised from our online Spring Silent Auction will support the Triangle Literacy Council’s free reading, writing, and life skills programs for adults, families, and at-risk youth in the Triangle area. We could not continue to provide our many services at no cost to our students without community members like you. Our online Spring Silent Auction is another great way for you to get involved with TLC and help us in our efforts to fight illiteracy in the Triangle! Event Contact: Shea Fitzgerald Event Contact Number: 919-787-5559 t: Mt. Level MBC Women’s Day 2017 Event Date: 03/19/2017 Event Time: 10:45am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church Address Line 1: 316 Hebron Road City, State, Zip: Durham Event Description: Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church Annual Women’s Day worship service with speaker Rev. Dr. Sherri Arnold-Graham of Fayetteville North Carolina. Event Contact: Sharon Hall Event Contact Number: 9199496381 Mt. Level MBC Women’s Day 2017 Event Date: 03/19/2017 Event Time: 7:50am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church Address Line 1: 316 Hebron Road City, State, Zip: Durham, NC 27704 Event Description: Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church Annual Women’s Day worship service with guest speaker Pasto Kimberly Evans of Greater Joy Baptist Church in Butner, NC. Event Contact: Sharon Hall Event Contact Number: (919)949-6381 : Mt. Level MBC Women’s Day 2017 Event Date: 03/18/2017 Event Time: 9:00am-1:00pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church Address Line 1: 316 Hebron Road City, State, Zip: Durham, NC 27704 Event Description: Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church Annual Women Day celebration featuring author Barb Roose of Toledo, Ohio. Also feacturing worship leader and artist Kimberly Fletcher. Pre-registration is recommended. Call the church at 919-477-3893. Event Contact: Sharon Hall Event Contact Number: 919-949-6381 DIY Rain Barrel Workship Event Date: 03/18/2017 Event Time: 2-4pm Is this event FREE?: NO Venue Name: Habitat for Humanity ReStore of Durham and Orange Counties Address Line 1: 5510 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd City, State, Zip: Durham, North Carolina, 27707 Event Description: Repurpose a trash can by making it into a rain barrel! For $15, we provide all necessary supplies and instruction to create a rain barrel. Collected rainwater can be used for lawns, gardens, cars, pets and more. It’s good for the environment, and you can save money on your water bill. Register for the workshop here/Event URL:

http://www.restoredurhamorange.org/events/2017/3/18/repurposing-project-trash-cans-to-rain-barrels Event Contact: Habitat ReStore of Durham and Orange Counties Event Contact Number: 9194038668 : Usher’s Anniversary Event Date: 03/19/2017 Event Time: 3:00pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: First Missionary Baptist Church Address Line 1: 195 West David Parnell Street City, State, Zip: Parkton, NC 28371 Event Description: First Missionary Baptist Church invite you to join them as they celebrate and recognize their Usher’s! Come and be blessed! Event Contact: James Jordan Event Contact Number: (910) 858-3779 Event Contact Email: fmbcparktonnc@emba “Glory Encounter” Event Date: 03/16/2017-03/17/2017 Event Time: 7p nightly Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Wyndham Garden Greensboro Address Line 1: 415 Swing Road City, State, Zip: Greensboro, NC 27409 Event Description: Join Apostle Dr Carlos Shipman Ministries as he hosts this “Glory Encounter” March 16-17, 2017 at the Wyndham Garden Hotel in Greensboro, NC. Bringing the Word of the Lord will be Prophet Eric Nana Afriyie of Ghana, Africa. Come be a part of this Movement and hear what the Spirit shall say to the Church! Event Contact: Sister Carlet Horne Event Contact Number: (910) 234-6794