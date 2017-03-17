Community Spotlight
Community Calendar Of Events For The Weekend

Melissa Wade
Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

Women’s Day 2017
Event Date:  03/17/2017 & 03/19/2017
Event Time:  7pm & 11am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Olive Branch Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  326 E. Juniper Avenue
City, State, Zip:  Wake Forest, NC 27587
Event Description:  Join us for 2017 Women’s Day Services

Friday Kick-off at 7 pm- Sermonettes, music and comedy

Sunday Worship Service at 11 am
Guest speaker – Minister Shirley Kearney, Church of God of Prophecy

All are invited to attend both services!
Event Contact:  Minister Mary Harris
Event Contact Number:  919-556-7972

 

 

Parker’s Chapel O.F.W.B. 55th Homecoming Anniv.
Event Date:  March 13th – March 17th & 19th, 2017
Event Time:  7:30p.m. Nightly & Sunday Morning Worship @ 11:00a.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Parker’s Chapel O.F.W.B. Church
Address Line 1:  312 Fedelon Trail
City, State, Zip:  Goldsboro, N.C. 27530
Event Description:  Parker’s Chapel will be in Celebration of Our 55th Homecoming Church Anniversary in the Month of March starting Monday March 13th – Friday March 17th, 2017 – 7:30p.m. Nightly and Closing Out on Sunday March 19th @ 11:00a.m. We have a Great Lineup Of Awesome Preachers that We Know God is Going To Use Mightly. Our Theme Is: ” Provision For The Vision”. Proverbs 29:18. Our Pastor Is Evangelist Doretha Brown. Please Check Us Out On Facebook for More Upcoming Information. Thank You & Be Blessed !
Our Guest Preacher Lineup For The Week :
Monday Night : Bishop Leamon Sykes & Gospel Tabernacle – Goldsboro
Tuesday Night – Apostle Micheal Artis & St. John Kingdom Ministries – Snowhill,
Wednesday Night – Pastor Micheal Johnson & Ebeneezer MB Church – LaGrange
Thursday Night – Dr. Louis Leigh Jr. & First African Baptist – Goldsboro
Friday Night – Pastor Jimmy Mumford & Bible Faith MB Church – Goldsboro
Sunday Morning – Apostle Jackie Ellis & Holy Temple – Fremont
Event Contact:  Evangelist Karen Tyler
Event Contact Number:  (919) 288-4326

 

  100 Women in Red
Event Date:  03/19/2017
Event Time:  3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Howell Chapel Church of Christ
Address Line 1:  212 E. Preston St
City, State, Zip:  Selma, NC 27576
Event Description:  Awesome and inspiring program to lift women up and let them know they are “Covered Under The Blood” and the Lord has work for them to do!!! This program will bring UNITY among ladies from every walk of life and empower them to go out and achieve their goals!!! The inspiring Elder Audrey McCarter-Hedgepeth, Pastor at Greater Love Christian Community Church located in Rocky Mount, NC will be bringing a powerful Message for everyone!!!!
Event Contact:  Elder E. Michelle Hinton
Event Contact Number:  919-521-3966

 

 

Cumberland County March to Work Job Fair
Event Date:  03/21/2017
Event Time:  9:00am – 2:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Crown Expo Center
Address Line 1:  1960 Coliseum Drive
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28306
Event Description:  Cumberland County Derpartment of Social Services is recruiting employmers for their “2017 March to Work” Job Fair. The Award Winning Job Fair will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Crown Expo Center, 1960 Coliseum Dr., Fayetteville, NC. The Internet Job Café featuring electronic submission of applications will be available for potential employees to submit their online applications directly to your human resource department/ recruiting source. If your company is serious about increasing its staff with qualified individuals, the job fair is a must attend hiring event.

To reserve a booth at the Job Fair, all you have to do is call or email Toni Wright-Harris at (910) 677-2151 (anntoniettewright-Harris@ccdssnc.com) or Robert Relya at (910) 677-2222 (robertrelyea@ccdssnc.com) by March 10th, 2017. The booth space and wireless Internet access for this event are free. If you require electrical access, let us know when you reserve your space. There will be a minimal charge of $25.00 payable to the Crown Coliseum for electricial access. Payment must be received by March 13, 2017.

Don’t miss this opportunity !!! Feel free to contact them if you have any questions.
Event Contact:  Toni Wright-Harris
Event Contact Number:  (910) 677-2151

 

 

  Hayes Barton Baptist Kidz Stuff Consignment Sale
Event Date:  03/16/2017-03/18/2017
Event Time:  Various times
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Hayes Barton Baptist Church Family Life Center
Address Line 1:  1800 Glenwood Avenue
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC, 27608
Event Description:  Get great bargains on gently used kids’ clothing, toys, furniture, baby equipment & more at the twice-yearly Kidz Stuff Consignment Sale. From strollers to jumpers, bikes to wipes warmers-if a child can wear it or use it, we’ll have it! Consign, volunteer or donate & be first to shop at fabulous Preview Show, Thursday, March 16, 5:30 – 7pm. Extended hours on Friday, March 17 – open 9am – 7pm. 1/2-price sale (marked items) Saturday, March 18, 8am – noon. Questions – consignment@hbbc.org.
Event Contact:  Hayes Barton Baptist Church
Event Contact Number:  (919) 833-4617

 

 

Triangle Literacy Council’s Spring Silent Auction
Event Date:  03/17/2017
Event Time:  9 a.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Triangle Literacy Council
Address Line 1:  916 West Morgan Street
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27603
Event Description:  You are invited to support the Triangle Literacy Council by participating in our online Spring Silent Auction! TLC has received a number of donations and we would like to offer them to you before they expire. The online silent auction will open for bids on Monday, March 6, 2017 at 9 a.m. and bidding will end on Friday, March 17, 2017 at 7 p.m. To participate in the online silent auction, all you have to do is visit http://www.32auctions.com/TLCAuction, create an account, and start bidding right from your computer or phone! We have some amazing auction items for you to bid on, including gift certificates to local sporting events, massage and spa packages, tickets to the North Carolina Symphony and Zoo, and more!

All funds raised from our online Spring Silent Auction will support the Triangle Literacy Council’s free reading, writing, and life skills programs for adults, families, and at-risk youth in the Triangle area. We could not continue to provide our many services at no cost to our students without community members like you. Our online Spring Silent Auction is another great way for you to get involved with TLC and help us in our efforts to fight illiteracy in the Triangle!
Event Contact:  Shea Fitzgerald
Event Contact Number:  919-787-5559

 

 

t:  Mt. Level MBC Women’s Day 2017
Event Date:  03/19/2017
Event Time:  10:45am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  316 Hebron Road
City, State, Zip:  Durham
Event Description:  Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church Annual Women’s Day worship service with speaker Rev. Dr. Sherri Arnold-Graham of Fayetteville North Carolina.
Event Contact:  Sharon Hall
Event Contact Number:  9199496381

 

 

  Mt. Level MBC Women’s Day 2017
Event Date:  03/19/2017
Event Time:  7:50am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  316 Hebron Road
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27704
Event Description:  Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church Annual Women’s Day worship service with guest speaker Pasto Kimberly Evans of Greater Joy Baptist Church in Butner, NC.
Event Contact:  Sharon Hall
Event Contact Number:  (919)949-6381

 

 

Mt. Level MBC Women’s Day 2017
Event Date:  03/18/2017
Event Time:  9:00am-1:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  316 Hebron Road
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27704
Event Description:  Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church Annual Women Day celebration featuring author Barb Roose of Toledo, Ohio. Also feacturing worship leader and artist Kimberly Fletcher. Pre-registration is recommended. Call the church at 919-477-3893.
Event Contact:  Sharon Hall
Event Contact Number:  919-949-6381

 

 

DIY Rain Barrel Workship
Event Date:  03/18/2017
Event Time:  2-4pm
Is this event FREE?:  NO
Venue Name:  Habitat for Humanity ReStore of Durham and Orange Counties
Address Line 1:  5510 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd
City, State, Zip:  Durham, North Carolina, 27707
Event Description:  Repurpose a trash can by making it into a rain barrel! For $15, we provide all necessary supplies and instruction to create a rain barrel. Collected rainwater can be used for lawns, gardens, cars, pets and more. It’s good for the environment, and you can save money on your water bill.

Register for the workshop here/Event URL:
http://www.restoredurhamorange.org/events/2017/3/18/repurposing-project-trash-cans-to-rain-barrels
Event Contact:  Habitat ReStore of Durham and Orange Counties
Event Contact Number:  9194038668

 

 

Usher’s Anniversary
Event Date:  03/19/2017
Event Time:  3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  First Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  195 West David Parnell Street
City, State, Zip:  Parkton, NC 28371
Event Description:  First Missionary Baptist Church invite you to join them as they celebrate and recognize their Usher’s! Come and be blessed!
Event Contact:  James Jordan
Event Contact Number:  (910) 858-3779
Event Contact Email:  fmbcparktonnc@emba

 

 

  “Glory Encounter”
Event Date:  03/16/2017-03/17/2017
Event Time:  7p nightly
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Wyndham Garden Greensboro
Address Line 1:  415 Swing Road
City, State, Zip:  Greensboro, NC 27409
Event Description:  Join Apostle Dr Carlos Shipman Ministries as he hosts this “Glory Encounter” March 16-17, 2017 at the Wyndham Garden Hotel in Greensboro, NC. Bringing the Word of the Lord will be Prophet Eric Nana Afriyie of Ghana, Africa. Come be a part of this Movement and hear what the Spirit shall say to the Church!
Event Contact:  Sister Carlet Horne
Event Contact Number:  (910) 234-6794

 

 

 
