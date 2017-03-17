Local
20 New Flu Deaths In NC

Melissa Wade
Twenty new reported flu deaths were reported between March 5 – 11th, bringing the total number of flu deaths this flu season to 110, according to data released by the North Carolina Division of Public Health.

WRAL TV’s Dr. Allen Mask says, “Make sure that you’re washing your hands, that you’re coughing into your elbow,” …. “Stay six feet from people who are sick. If you are an adult who are sick, be sure to stay home for about a week if you are diagnosed with the flu. Obviously if you’re a kid, parents you want to make sure to keep your kids at home, so they don’t spread it.”

Flu symptoms include:

  • A 100 degree or higher fever or feeling feverish (not everyone with the flu has a fever)
  • A cough and/or sore throat
  • A runny or stuffy nose
  • Headaches and/or body aches
  • Chills
  • Fatigue
  • Nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea (most common in children)

It is not too late in the season to get a flu shot. The flu season can run through May.

Source:  WRAL.com

