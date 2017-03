A huge five-alarm fire in downtown Raleigh destroyed a six-story unfinished apartment complex at the corner of West Jones and North Harrington streets. The fire started shortly before 10pm.

Fire Marshall reported that nearby residents were evacuated and roads were closed with about 130 firefighters on the scene at one point. No major injuries were reported.

Please avoid the downtown areas this morning during your commute.

Read more at ABC11.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: