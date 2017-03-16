Victoria Osteen On Keeping The Family Bond Strong In Busy Times [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up Erica
Victoria Osteen, wife to Joel Osteen and First Lady and Co-pastor of The Lakewood Church, talks about what it’s like to be in that role over such a large ministry. She says they have been married 30 years as of April 2017, and when they married they weren’t pastors, they were just two young people. But when Joel’s father passed away they were thrust into “a whole new ballgame.” Victoria also talks about how she balances the work, personal life and family life, and how they kept the family strong by traveling together and keeping their children a part of what they do.

Plus, she talks about how it feels when her husband uses stories and jokes about the family in his sermons. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

