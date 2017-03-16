Evening Minute: Nation Of Islam Confronts Asian Store Owner For Attacking Black Woman

The Nation Of Islam Confronts Asian Store Owner For Attacking Black Woman

After a video surfaced of an Asian man choking an African-American woman after he accused her of stealing, members of the Nation of Islam confronted the owner, The Shaderoom reported. One man asked Sung Ho Lim to either apologize or face a boycott of his Charlotte, North Carolina, beauty supply store.

#PressPlay Earlier we posted a disturbing story about an African American women who was choked and kicked inside of local beauty supply store. The brothers and sisters from the #NationOfIslam met with the owner of the store and asked him to publicly apologize for his actions. Video footage later showed that the woman didn't steal anything. A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 14, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

According to a video that has now gone viral, one can hear the man say to the owner, “Sorry’s not hard to say.”

He then warns Lim that the “the longer that you wait,” to apologize the longer the protests will continue.

Lim acknowledged this fact by responding with a simple, “I know.”

Later on, a woman also stepped up stressing that “Black women are to be cherished.”

“You don’t touch us…You came to this country to better your family?” she asked Lim. “Well, we built this country on the backs of our people.”

As we previously reported, on Sunday African-American protesters gathered outside Missha Beauty store to protest and call for a boycott after cell phone video showed the Asian owner kick and choke a Black customer. The attack apparently occurred on Thursday, March 9.

Lim accused the woman of stealing eyelashes before he put her in a chokehold and wrestled her to the ground.

Lim has taken some type of ownership for what he did and has quit his position at the store.

“I overacted,” he told WFAE. “I’m very sorry, and I apologize.”

“Get Out” Actor Responds To Sam Jackson: “I’m Tired of Proving That I’m Black”

Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya has some words for Samuel L. Jackson.

In a recent interview with GQ, Kaluuya spoke openly about Jackson’s recent comments complaining that Black Brit actors are taking roles away from African-Americans. Kaluuya stressed that he is tired of having to prove that he is Black enough for Hollywood.

“When I’m around Black people I’m made to feel ‘other’ because I’m dark-skinned,” he said. “I’ve had to wrestle with that, with people going ‘You’re too Black.’ Then I come to America and they say, ‘You’re not Black enough.’ I go to Uganda, I can’t speak the language. In India, I’m Black. In the Black community, I’m dark-skinned. In America, I’m British.”

Kaluuya also rebutted the notion that because he was raised in the UK, he cannot relate to the plight of Black Americans.

“This is the frustrating thing, in order to prove that I can play this role, I have to open up about the trauma that I’ve experienced as a black person,” he said. “I have to show off my struggle so that people accept that I’m Black. No matter that every single room I go to I’m usually the darkest person there…I kind of resent that mentality. I’m just an individual.”

Jackson created controversy when he said singled Kaluuya out in an interview with Hot 97, suggesting that director Jordan Peele should have chosen an actor from the States instead.

“Daniel grew up in a country where they’ve been interracial dating for 100 years,” Jackson said. “What would a brother from America have made of that role? Some things are universal but [not everything].”

Added Jackson, “Some things are universal, but everything ain’t.”

Huh?

A few days later, Jackson tried to clarify his statements saying that he wasn’t slamming black British actors, but just wanted to understand Hollywood’s love affair with thespians from the UK.

In the end Kaluuya is clear: “I see Black people as one man. When I see people beaten on the streets of America, that hurts me. I feel that.”

Read his entire interview with GQ here.

Sigh…GOP Healthcare Bill Could Force Women To Pay To Give Birth

It was bad enough when the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released findings that the new GOP health care bill would translate into 52 million people not being insured by 2026, but now there are serious concerns that maternity care won’t be covered either.

According to Kaiser Health News, Republicans say they want to jettison the maternity coverage requirement, which is part of the ACA’s list of 10 “essential” benefits that forces every plan to cover it. On average, pregnancy and newborn care ranges costs about $30,000 for a vaginal delivery and $50,000 for a cesarean section, with commercial insurers paying out an average of $18,329 and $27,866, the website noted.

Republicans believe that forcing people to get coverage that they may not need is an “intrusion” into the lives of Americans. But health care advocates say that’s just not true.

“Anytime you allow people to pick and choose, you’re making the [health] care they don’t pick more expensive,” said Debra Ness, president of the National Partnership for Women & Families, told Kaiser Health News.

She also stressed that making maternity coverage optional can raise costs not just for pregnant women and their families but society at large.

“People become more expensive when they don’t get the care they need,” said Ness. For example, “if you don’t provide good prenatal care, that leads to worse outcomes” for both mother and baby.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: