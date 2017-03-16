GET THE LOOK: 3 Trendy Plus Size Outfits To Celebrate The Pantone Color Of The Year

Green is a color that we saw on the fashion week runways and given that it’s the pantone color of the year, you are sure to see it on your favorite celebs (it is Rihanna‘s favorite color), in stores and more over the year. Green is a great color because it meshes so well with with multiple colors that you already have in your wardrobe (blue, neutrals, white, brown). While Pantone’s ‘greenery’ color may not be so flattering on all complexions, there are multiple shades of green that will look great on you!

Fashion To Figure’s head designer, Courtney Costello, let us know why you need this beautiful color in your ensemble, ASAP:

“It symbolizes a refresh, revitalization and renewing energy. It’s perfect for Spring because coming out of the winter months, we are looking to refresh, revitalize and renew our wardrobes for the upcoming season. In addition, it looks great on all shapes, sizes and skin tones!”

Check out three cute and trendy plus-size outfits that will have them green with envy!

TRENDY AND TIED UP

Olive is a must have color in your closet and if you are one of those girls that wears black, black and more black…this is perfect for a subtle pop. This darling Brigitte Lace-Up Crop Top is so sweet and feminine (and I love that it’s not in pink). Best part about this top? With your promo code HelloBeautiful, you can get in for under $20.00.

Olive looks good against neutrals, but it doesn’t have to be boring. Stylist Shana Charles paired the olive top with this fun, fringe suede skirt to create a multi-textured look that won’t cost you an arm and a leg. The entire outfit is under $50.00! (Yes, really).

ONE PIECE WONDER

It’s hard not to be jovial in this cross neck jumpsuit that has a built in belt to give your waist some definition. Jumpsuits are definitely on trend for 2017 and not going out of style anytime soon. The beauty about jumpsuits is that they are elongating, slimming and fashionable….all at the same time! One pieces are also easy outfit decisions because, well, it’s just one piece!

BODACIOUS BODY CON

Body con dresses will show off all your fabulous curves and are super sexy! While this dress is only available in Fashion To Figure stores, you can get this similar halter dress with waist hardware online or this olive green suede dress . A banging date night look for under $40.00??? Yes, ladies!

Don’t forget to use your promo code HelloBeautiful when shopping on the Fashion To Figure website for 10% off.

Happy shopping!

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: From Barbells To Brunch, Plus Size Athleisure To Make THEM Sweat

GET THE LOOK: This Fringe Jacket J.Lo Rocked Is Now Available In Plus Size

GET THE LOOK: We Found The Plus Size Version Of Gabrielle Union’s Studded Jumpsuit