GRIFF’s Prayer For Kids Whose Parents Say The Same Things [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF acknowledges that parents tend to repeat the same things over and over again. And when we’re young, we often don’t understand the significance or the reasoning behind it.

Follow @GetUpErica

But as GRIFF explains, those things they constantly repeat are the bits of wisdom their parents repeated, and as kids listen to them today, what they don’t realize is that they will one day repeat those things to their kids. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For The Kids Who Got Whooped Because Of An Internet Challenge [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Love For The Dads [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer Of Thanks For Women [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: