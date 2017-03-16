Get Up Erica
Ericaism: My Mama Is My Friend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains that she is friends with her mom. When raising kids, many moms hesitate to introduce the idea of being friends to their children. But when they’re all grown up, a friendship between a mother and her child is a beautiful thing.

Erica talks about her friendship with her mom, and continuing to learn things from her mom as she raises children of her own. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

