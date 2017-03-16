Ericaism: My Mama Is My Friend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains that she is friends with her mom. When raising kids, many moms hesitate to introduce the idea of being friends to their children. But when they’re all grown up, a friendship between a mother and her child is a beautiful thing.
Erica talks about her friendship with her mom, and continuing to learn things from her mom as she raises children of her own. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Glamorous Celebrity Grandmothers
10 photos Launch gallery
Glamorous Celebrity Grandmothers
1. Kris JennerSource:PRPhotos.com 1 of 10
2. Tamela Mann has five grandchildren!Source:Tamela Mann Instagram 2 of 10
3. Chaka Khan definitely ranks as a glamorous grandmother. She has a 10-year-old granddaughter, Daija Jade Holland.Source:PR Photos 3 of 10
4. NeNe Leakes is the proud grandmother of Bri’asia Bryant.Source:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Glam fashionista Tina Knowles has two grandchildren, Daniel aka Juelz and Blue Ivy.Source:PR Photos 5 of 10
6. First Grandmother Marian Robinson – gotta be glamorous living in the White House. She has five grandchildren.Source:AP 6 of 10
7. Sexy Swedish singer Neneh Cherry has been a grandmother since 2004. She has a grandson.Source:Flickr 7 of 10
8. Gotta give a shout-out to Katherine Jackson – Gran of the Year. According to Wikipedia, she has around 27 grandchildren.Source:AP 8 of 10
9. Music icon Tina Turner has two grandchildren, a grandson and a granddaughter. (PR Photos)Source:PR Photos 9 of 10
10. Diana Ross makes our list of glamorous grandmas. (Photo: Retna)Source:PR Photos 10 of 10
